APSSB conducts PET for posts of foresters, forest guards

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on Sunday conducted the physical standard test/physical efficiency test (PET) for the posts of foresters and forest guards under the forest department.

The test commenced on 25 March and was completed on 6 April. Altogether 1,286 female candidates and 3,718 male candidates appeared for the PET at the PTC in Banderdewa. Out of them, 1,000 female candidates and 2,665 male candidates have qualified.

APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai informed that the test included “reconduct of those 75 female candidates who appeared on 25 March but due to bad weather and technical glitch their time could not be recorded properly.

“Their test was re-conducted on 5 April,” he informed.

The secretary further informed that, during the test, the APSSB used the latest technology, such as radio frequency identification and CCTV cameras, to not only ensure objectivity, fairness and accuracy but also to ensure real-time monitoring of the test.

“Result of the PST/PET was uploaded on the official website on daily basis. The result of the test conducted on 6 April 2022, which finished at 13:30 hrs, was uploaded immediately at 14:30 hrs,” Rai said.

He stated that the date for the written examination will be announced shortly.

“The APSSB reiterates its commitment to its four cornerstones, ie, fairness, transparency, merit and promptness, and thanks the entire team of PTC, Banderdewa for conducting the test successfully,” Rai added.

On 30 March, dozens of disqualified candidates who had appeared for the PET had alleged that there were anomalies during the PET for foresters. They staged a peaceful protest, claiming that they had “finished the qualifying round of 7 to 7:30 pm, which was the pass requirement time” for qualification.

They also claimed that “candidates who completed after 7 pm were not recorded, resulting in their disqualification.”