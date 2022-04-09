21 students receive Dera Natung and Sangey Lhaden awards

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: The Dera Natung and Sangey Lhaden meritorious awards for Classes 10 and 12 AISSE and AISSCE examinations toppers of 2020-21 were given away at the secondary education directorate here on Friday.

Twenty-one students received the awards.

While 11 girl students received the Sangay Lhaden award, 10 boys received the Dera Natung award.

Congratulating the students, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu advised them to maintain discipline and work hard for a bright future. He also advised them to aim high and set goals to achieve success in life.