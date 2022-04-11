Min inspects road project

KHONSA, 10 Apr: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, along with Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Sunday inspected the ongoing Khonsa-Longding road to Luthong PMGSY-II road project near here in Tirap district.

Ngangdam informed that “Stage 2 of the PMGSY road, measuring 2 kms, with an estimated cost of Rs 127 lakhs, will facilitate the villagers of Luthong and the residents of the nearby areas.”

Earlier, during Stage 1, the road could not be made an all-weather one, and therefore the Khonsa RWD division took up the second phase. Out of the total 2 kms, 1.8 km has been completed so far.

Ngandam directed RWD EE Nending Bath to complete the remaining stretch in April itself, so that the commuters do not face any problems during the monsoon.