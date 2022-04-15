Health, vaccination prog concludes

ZIRO, 14 Apr: A 20-day free ‘health screening test, Covid-19 awareness-cum-vaccination programme’, organised across the Ziro valley by the Apatani Youth Association (AYA), in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri District Health Society and Karuna Trust, concluded at Hari village near here on Thursday.

During the 20-day programme, 1,350 people were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar, etc, while 142 people were vaccinated against Covid-19, and 116 persons got enrolled under the health insurance programme CMAAY.

Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang, along with DRCHO Dr Derin Likar, Old Ziro CHC MO Dr Nani Obing, and South Hari ZPM Tasso Tana joined the final programme and interacted with the public and the beneficiaries.

AYA president Tapi Mali and general secretary Nani Tangu were also present. (DIPRO)