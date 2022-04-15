Wellness activities mark AB-HWC anniversary across state

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Activities like walkathons, yoga, zumba and health promotion were conducted at various health & wellness centres (HWC) across the state to mark the 4th anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) on Friday.

In Itanagar, Health Services Director Dr M Lego urged all to “utilise the services of the HWC that is providing comprehensive primary healthcare at the doorstep of the community.”

State HWC nodal officer Dr Appir Apang informed that Arunachal has operationalised 277 HWCs so far.

NHM MD CR Khampa and Family Welfare Director Dr Emi Rumi also spoke.

Among others, NPCDCS SNO Dr L Jampa, NPCB SNO Dr Taba Khanna, and HWC ANO Dr Dipu Lowang attended the programme.

DIPRO adds: In Upper Siang district, the day was celebrated at the district hospital in Yingkiong.

DMO Dr Moli Riba flagged off a walkathon, which saw the participation of members of the Yingkiong branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Association, staffers of the district hospital, the DRCHO, and the DMO himself.

District TB Officer Dr Ahik Miyu spoke on various aspects of tuberculosis and the free services offered by the government. A ‘TB-free India’ pledge was taken in the Adi language by all the participants.

DRCHO Dr Andeng Sitek highlighted “the concept of Ayushman Bharat HWC, with the theme ‘eSanjeevani health and wellness through teleconsultation’,” while the DMO emphasised the importance of active community participation to end TB by 2025.

He reiterated the crucial role of the health functionaries in improving the overall health scenario of the district.

As per reports, the day was celebrated at all the HWCs of the district.