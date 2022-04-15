Gov conveys Longte, Bihu greetings

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Longte festival of the Nyishi tribe, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in happiness and prosperity in the society.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to the almighty to shower blessings for the good of all living beings,” the governor said in his message.

He also greeted the people on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, which is celebrated by the Assamese community residing in the state.

“May this Bohag Bihu herald peace and prosperity in the whole of our state and cement a new era of harmonious relations and amicable coexistence amongst our people,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)