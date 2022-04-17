Houses within core areas of Namdapha National Park dismantled

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 16 Apr: Four houses within the core areas of the Namdapha National Park (NNP) here, along the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district, were dismantled on 15 April by a team comprising Field Director Aduk Paron, Range Forest Officer Son Yowa Hade, and field staff of the NNP.

The four houses had been dismantled earlier also, but the illegal settlers reconstructed them. Therefore the park management in its fourth round of eviction drive dismantled the houses again, along with the barbed wires that had been used as fencing.

“We are committed to protect the park. We will continue to dismantle any structures developed illegally within the park and shall initiate stringent action against anyone found guilty of working against the interest of the park,” Paron said.

Meanwhile, the Miao Singpho Ramna Hpung lauded the park authority for dismantling the illegal structures.

“Namdapha National Park is a national asset and therefore it is the duty and responsibility of every Indian to protect the treasure. We appeal to the illegal settlers to mend their ways and vacate the park. We support and urge the park management to protect the park at any cost,” it stated in a release.