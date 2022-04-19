PASIGHAT, 18 Apr: Twenty-seven units of blood were donated by volunteers of the JN College (JNC) NSS unit here in East Siang district during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, under the NHM’s ‘block-level health mela’, on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of blood donation, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh motivated the students to donate blood voluntarily to save lives.

DMO Dr R Tatan commended the NSS volunteers for donating blood.

The programme was attended by, among others, senior medicine specialist Dr T Tali, Medical Superintendent Dr Yater R Darang and PMC Chief Councillor Okiyam Moyong Borang.