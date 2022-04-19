Parshuram Kund will be one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in country: DCM

CHONGKHAM, 18 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that Parshuram Kund is going to be one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the country.

The DCM on Monday reviewed the progress of the Rs 37.87-crore Parshuram Kund Development Project (PKDP) being implemented at the holy pilgrimage site in Lohit district. The project is being executed by the PWD, and funded by the central government under the PRASAD scheme.

“Parshuram Kund is going to be one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the country,” Mein said during the review meeting here, adding that the area will be developed into a major tourist destination.

He asked the Lohit DC to map the earmarked area of 75 hectares in Parshuram Kund, and to make it free from all encumbrances. He asked the PKDP project manager to prepare a master plan indicating all the components like riverfront restaurant, viewpoint, children’s park, guesthouse, etc, which can be taken up in Phase 2 of the project.

The DCM informed that fund for flood protection and boundary wall for Parshuram Kund has already been sanctioned by the state government. “Further, Rs 1 crore as annual grant-in-aid will be provided from the state government to the committee for Parshuram Kund for running and maintenance of the pilgrimage site and for organising annual melas at the site,” he said.

The DCM also enquired about the status of the national highway project from Brahmakund to Chongkham, which he had assured to take up with the union road transport & highways ministry.

Among others, Parshuram Kund Development Society (Trust) patron CT Mein, Namsai DC RK Sharma, Lohit DC Marge Sora, PWD (EZ) SE T Tabin, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng, Lohit ZPC Sadula Krisikro, and a sage from Parshuram Kund, Sri Hari Sharan Das, were present at the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)