Social activist on foot march from Seppa reaches Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: Social activist Sol Dodum, who walked on foot from East Kameng HQ Seppa to Itanagar, reached IG Park here on Monday evening.

He walked a distance of over 214 kms, beginning last Friday.

Dodum is protesting against the misconduct meted out to him for his demand to provide clean water in Seppa township. More than 3,000 people joined him along the way to show their support.

Dodum and his team members were reportedly assaulted by a group of miscreants during a protest rally they had taken out in Seppa on 12 April to press their demand for clean water supply. The incident prompted him to carry out the foot march.

Dodum’s vehicle (a Scorpio) was also damaged in the attack. He later lodged an FIR against a few individuals, including the Seppa PHED EE, holding them responsible for the attack.

On reaching IG Park, where he will spend another five days staging a dharna, Dodum requested the state government to transfer the East Kameng deputy commissioner within five days, accusing the DC of conspiring against him (Dodum).

He has also sought an SP-level inquiry into the attack on him and his team.