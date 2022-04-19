Several towns in Anjaw cut off by road blocks

HAWAI, 18 Apr: Several towns in Anjaw district are cut off because of road blocks triggered by heavy rain.

The Tiding-Hayuliang road is still blocked, and is expected to be cleared on Tuesday, after 2 pm.

The Hayuliang-Hawai road is also blocked in at least four locations.

Moody Nallah is not crossable because it is in spate and there are chances of landslides occurring in the area. It is likely to take a few more days to clear the bridge if the rain does not stop.

The Chengwiniti-Walong road is also not open, and so is the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road, as it is blocked in many locations. It will take at least two days for the road to be cleared.

The district administration has issued an advisory, requesting all to avoid taking the abovementioned roads till the rain subsides. (DIPRO)