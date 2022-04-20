Body recovered from Laluk river identified

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The dead body of a female that was recovered from the Laluk river in Assam on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as that of one Raguni Lahori from Assam’s Gogamukh.

According to Laluk Police Station OC Nayan Jyoti Deka, a scuffle took place between the deceased and her husband on 15 April, in which the husband killed his wife, using a wooden stick, and later threw the body into the Dikrong river. It was later found in Assam.

The scuffle reportedly occurred in Huto village, near Doimukh.

A case under Section 302 has been registered at the Laluk police station.

A police team will visit the site for verification on Wednesday.