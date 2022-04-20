E-office launched in U/Subansiri DC office

DAPORIJO, 19 Apr: The e-office system was launched in the Upper Subansiri DC’s office here on Tuesday.

DC Mika Nyori launched the system at the jansuvidha branch, in the presence of HoDs, the DITO and the DIO.

E-office will be introduced in other branches of the DC’s office and the various departments in the district later on.

Training on the e-office system will be imparted to the officials of all the branches of the DC’s office and various other departments by the district information & technology officer and the district informatics officer in phases. (DIPRO)