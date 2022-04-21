Awareness prog. on ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ organized

BOLENG, 20 Apr: An awareness programme under ‘Arik Abik Lunom,’ a mobile-based agro advisory service in Arunachal Pradesh, was organized at Sitang village in Siang district on Wednesday.

Fifty-five farmers attended the programme.

The project has been implemented by the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat in East Siang district in collaboration with Digital India Corporation under the union ministry of electronics and information technology.

The broad objective of the project is to provide the farmers with right information and empower the farmers in taking informed decision to enhance their livelihood.

The project is being implemented in East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Shi Yomi districts.