Fire safety week concludes

ZIRO, 20 Apr: A week-long fire safety programme themed “Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity” organized by the fire and emergency services personnel of the fire station here concluded on Wednesday.

During the week-long fire awareness programme which was led by Ziro fire station officer in charge Koj Taro along with other officers and personnel, various events like sports and painting competitions were conducted at fire station complex, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University, Ziro and Danyi Pullo ground, Hapoli.

The team led by officer in charge Koj Taro, conducted various training, drills and rehearsals demonstrating ways to combat fire emergencies. The general public was also sensitized on the details of ‘do’s and don’ts’ in case of fire emergencies.

Later in the day, prizes were distributed to the winners of various events of the week-long programme.