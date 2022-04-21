EKSWCO urges DC to constitute fact finding committee on allegation against EE

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Following activist Sol Dodum’s foot march campaign against public health engineering and water supply department executive engineer, Bharat Sonam, East Kameng Social Welfare and Culture Organization (EKSWCO) on Tuesday urged East Kameng deputy commissioner to constitute a fact finding committee (FFC) on the allegation levelled against the EE, who happens to be the chairperson of EKSWCO.

The EKSWCO submitted the memorandum to the deputy commissioner on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EKSWCO executive members headed by its vice-chairperson Chaong Yangda convened an emergency meeting at Seppa over Sol Dodum’s allegation. The EKSWCO further strongly condemned the physical assault on Sol Dodum and his team which took place on 12 April last.

EKSWCO also condemned the personal attack campaign launched by Dodum. The organization stated that Dodum used unparliamentarily words against EE Bharat Sonam. The district’s parental organization further appealed to the people of East Kameng district and the state to refrain from negative comments on the issue.

Sol Dodum has been demanding for clean drinking water supply to Seppa township and restoration of road allegedly damaged during the laying of water supply pipeline. The PHED & WS Seppa division has not officially reacted on the allegation.

Meanwhile, Sol Dodum has accused the EKSWCO of shielding its chairperson in the current fiasco and alleged the organization of cowing down under the EE PHED & WS.

Sol Dodum further vowed that he would not back out until his demands are met. He has been campaigning at Tennis Court Itanagar since Monday after the long foot march from Seppa covering over 200 kilometers.

Sol further demanded immediate constitution of SIC against EE Sonam alleging him of indulging in corruption and transfer of deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla from the district.