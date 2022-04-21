Society raises Rs. 1 crore for construction of charity home

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Apr: The Jering Matkir Society (JMS), the oldest society of Adi tribe, on Wednesday raised around Rs. 1 crore from its members to complete its 4-storey charity home which is under construction at Gumin Nagar here in East Siang district, said the society’s president Tapur Ketan.

“After completion of the building, the society will provide accommodation with minimal charges to poor people, who will come to Pasighat for medical treatment

and other emergencies,” the society’s vice president Tajing Darang said.

Darang also said that many members of the society have already made financial contributions in the names of their late parents and family members for construction of the building.