Capacity building prog. organized

TEZU, 20 Apr: A training programme for CDPOs, medical officers, nurses, supervisors, gram sevikas and anganwadi workers was organized at the Lohit DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday for effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).

Attending the training programme, Lohit DC Marge Sora urged the participants to work with sincerity to ensure successful implementation of the maternity benefit programme in the district.

CDPO-cum-nodal officer (PMMVY), Itanagar D.K Thungon imparted training to the participants as resource person.

Earlier, ICDS deputy director-cum-Lohit district nodal officer (PMMVY) Savitri Khamti Linggi highlighted about the objective of the scheme and its implementation in the district. (DIPRO)