Fire service week concludes with a marathon

PASIGHAT, 20 Apr: The Fire Service Week concluded with a marathon to create awareness about fire accident in East Siang on Wednesday.

The 5-km long marathon from Raneghat bridge point to Pasighat Fire Service station was flagged off by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and IGP (Central Range) Mari Riba in presence of PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang and other dignitaries.

Ering, speaking on the occasion, called upon the young generation to take part in sports and games with a pledge to stay away from drugs. “Younger generation has ample time and space to practice sports and such habit would help them to be busy and physically fit,” he said.

Commending superintendent of police Sumit Kumar Jha for organizing the week-long event in a befitting manner, the MLA said “We should demonstrate our strong commitment towards the cause of safety and ensure that our places are free from fire accident.”

Earlier, IGP Riba, in his brief address, said that it was an opportunity to renew ‘our commitment while serving the society and to pay homage to those brave firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the devastating fires in the country.’

Among others, DSP (HQ) Tapang Tatak and asstt commandant 4th IRBn Olik Tamut also spoke.

Other activities of the closing day included ‘Tug of War’ and volleyball match etc. The winners and participants were awarded with trophies, cash prizes and certificates. (DIPRO)