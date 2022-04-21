Block Health Melas organized

TAWANG, 20 Apr: A one-day Block Health Mela was organized at Kyidphel block here, where a total of 288 patients availed the medical services provided by the district health department.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, who inaugurated the health mela, advised the villagers to maintain good personal hygiene and disciplined lifestyle to stay physically fit and healthy.

He urged the PRI members and party workers to help the locals in the registration process to avail the benefits of CMAAY, PMAAY and Ayushmaan Bharat Health Account schemes.

The ZPMs of Kyidphel and Tawang also attended the health mela.

Block Level Health Melas were also organized at Koronu and Hunli in Lower Dibang Valley district on 18 and 20 April by the District Health Society.

Apart from general health check-ups, the medical services provided included eye screening, NCD screening, CMAAY/ PMJAY enrolment, awareness prorgammes on TB, HIV/AIDS, malaria, water borne diseases, Covid-19, family planning and immunization.

A week-long Block Health Mela was also launched at Tirap district by deputy commissioner Taro Mize on Wednesday. It is being organized under the aegis of department of health & family welfare as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. At Lower Subansiri, the District Health Society organized Ayushman block health mela at CHC, Old Ziro on Wednesday.

During the mela, 58 people registered their names for CMAAY, while 97 for ABHA cards. 39 persons got free diagnostic services, while free spectacles were distributed to 26 eye patients. There were 405 clinical services, 251 NCD and 242 malaria screening respectively.

Specialist doctors in various disciplines including Dr. Roto Robo, Dr. Hage Tadii, Dr. Bengia Abo, Dr. Dusu Grayu, Dr. Angela Bado, Dr. Hano Romesh, Dr. Dusu Tabio (Ayurvedic), Dr. Koj Sunya (Homoeopathy) and MO, NCD Dr. Hano Daniel provided services to the participants in the health mela. (DIPROs)