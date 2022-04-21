NBK demands early completion of bridge over Siang

BOLENG, 20 Apr: Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) has demanded the early completion of the steel suspension bridge over Siang river.

Stating that the PWD Boleng division has not yet released the remaining Rs. 3.37 crore under SADA, the NBK urged the state government to direct the executing PWD to release the fund to restart the works on the bridge.

It further urged the government for timely funding to save cost escalation and to provide additional fund, if necessary.

“In 2007, Rs. 18.34 crore was sanctioned under NLCPR and the fund has already been exhausted in 2017,” it said.

The state government again sanctioned additional Rs. 15 crore under SADA in 2018-19 but the executing agency PWD Boleng division has not yet released the remaining amount during the financial year 2021-22.

It said the people of eight villages under Nugong Banggo in Siang district have been facing great problem due to delay in completion of the bridge.