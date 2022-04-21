Mayor inaugurates RCC footpath

NIRJULI, 20 Apr: IMC mayor Tame Phassang on Wednesday inaugurated the RCC footpath from Niya Colony to Tago Memorial Hospital near Jama Masjid in Ward No.19 here.

The footpath has been constructed under 14th Finance Commission.

Phassang lauded people for donating lands for the construction of the footpath.

Stating that the IMC is making all out effort to bring changes, the mayor said that “development will be possible only, if there is people’s participation.”

He appealed to the people to join hands for development and in keeping the city neat and clean.

IMC commissioner Likha Teji, Ward No.19 corporator Tarh Nachung and other officials of the IMC attended the event.