ZPM draws GoAP’s attention towards lack of basic facilities in Chayangtajo

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Zilla Parishad member (ZPM) Moik Bagang on Wednesday appealed to the state government for the establishment of SBI branch, restoration of BSNL network, installation of Airtel tower and deployment of more staff in health and educational institutions in the Chayangtajo constituency.

Addressing the reporters at the press club here on Wednesday, Bagang said Chayangtajo being the oldest constituency in East Kameng district lacks all the basic facilities of health, telecommunication, education and banking sectors.

He said that the lack of government and private banks in the constituency is creating problems for the people in availing government benefits like MGNREGA, old age pensions and honorarium of the GBs, which is deposited through DBT.

“Moreover, the management of central and private schools is also facing a huge problem in depositing money collected through the parents during admission. It is very difficult for the people living in the villages to travel all the way to Seppa to withdraw and deposit their money,” he said.

Chayangtajo is the ADC headquarters, which also has the PWD division office, RWD and WRD sub division office.

He informed that the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Chayangtajo and Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Yangfo village are in a dilapidated condition without sufficient staff. Bagang appealed to the Chief Minister to deploy adequate medical staff in the PHC and CHC.

He also said that the lack of subject teachers in the Government Higher Secondary School, Chayantajo is hampering the education of the students.

“Last year, I appointed two subject teachers and was paying their salary so that the students’ studies do not get hampered. But now I am facing an acute shortage of money and am not in a position to pay their salary. Hence, I appeal to the state government to post subject teachers in the school,” he added.

Bagang also appealed to the state government to restore the BSNL network which has not been working for months and install an Airtel tower in the headquarters. He also demanded establishment of an electrical division office in the headquarters.