33 shops, houses destroyed in Yingkiong fire

Staff Reporter

YINGKIONG, 21 Apr: More than 33 shops and houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in the upper market area here in Upper Siang district.

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire, which began at around 2 pm, was brought under control by 6 pm.

DSP Opir Paron informed that 33 houses and shops were completely gutted “and the numbers could rise by tomorrow.”

He informed that properties worth around Rs 4 to 5 crores were totally destroyed in the inferno.

Yingkiong Market Welfare Committee secretary Taram Libang said that many shops suffered heavy damages but no casualties were reported “as the occupants and customers at the shops came out of the premises as soon as the fire started.”

He said that the fire tenders could not reach on time, and that the fire was doused with the combined effort of GREF, BRO and army personnel and the public.