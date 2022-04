YINGKIONG, 22 Apr: The Upper Siang district administration on Thursday organised a ‘mass shramdaan’ programme for all the government employees of Yingkiong, on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

The PHED water tank site in Kuklek was selected for the social service, which saw the participation of all officers, officials and staffs of various departments of the district.

A tree plantation drive was also organised to mark the day. (DIPRO)