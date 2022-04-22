Success of govt’s policies depends on civil servants, says Mein

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: “Success of government policies and interventions largely depends on the civil servants, who have the responsibility to implement the same,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as he urged the state’s civil servants to work with “vision and passion.”

The DCM was addressing government officers on the occasion of the National Civil Service Day on Thursday.

Commending the contributions made by former and current civil servants towards the progress of the state, the DCM said, “We must leave a legacy for the future generation.”

Speaking on this year’s Civil Service Day theme, ‘Vision 2047 for Arunachal Pradesh’, he advocated “brainstorming sessions to visualise how we would like to see Aruanchal Pradesh in the year 2047, that is 25 years from now and after 100 years of India’s independence.”

He spoke on the key strengths of the state, which, according to him, are agriculture and allied activities, tourism, hydropower development, and natural resources. He said, “If we focus on these four areas, we will emerge as a major economic hub for the nation.”

“Our cultural diversity is as diverse as our biodiversity and Arunachal Pradesh can be called the ‘land of festivals’,” the DCM said, and urged the people to “transform these festivals into major tourist attractions.”

Addressing the apprehension that the indigenous culture is threatened by other cultures, he said: “We must go with modernity, but at the same time we must also be traditionalists and we must be pride of our own culture.”

He called for “serious thinking and correction of the tribal lists of the state, which is ambiguous” in the forthcoming census.

Mein also spoke about developing the border areas “at par with the foothills” and “channelising youthful energy in right direction by nurturing and building them up by providing appropriate skills and creating livelihood opportunities.”

The DCM emphasised on capacity building of civil servants and finding ways and means to make the developmental initiatives sustainable. He also advocated providing support to the emerging small enterprises across the state. (DCM’s PR Cell)