Suspected drug peddler arrested

KHONSA, 21 Apr: A suspected drug peddler, identified as Toshe Lowang (36), of old Tupi village in Tirap district, was apprehended by a team of the Tirap police from an APST bus on Thursday.

The police had received specific input regarding peddling of suspected contraband substances from Assam to Khonsa in a Miao-Khonsa APST bus which travels through Changlang.

A police team led by lady SI W Pokna, under the supervision of Tirap SP Kardak Riba, established a mobile check post at Veterinary Line near CK Road in Khonsa and intercepted the APST bus.

An on-the-spot search was conducted after serving notice under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. The police recovered suspected contraband (heroin) weighing 16.7 grams in two separate plastic containers, besides a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from her possession.

A criminal case [u/s 21 (b) of NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered against her and investigation is on. (DIPRO)