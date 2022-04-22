Taki seeks NDDB’s support in dairy development

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Minister Tage Taki, along with Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng visited the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Amul dairy cooperative society in Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Taki highlighted the key issues affecting the growth of the livestock and the fisheries sectors in the state during a meeting convened by the union fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying minister in Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat.

During his discussion with the NDDB chairman and his team on various issues concerning dairying, Taki sought the NDDB’s support in promoting dairying as a profitable venture in Arunachal.

The NDDB chairman assured to provide all possible support to the state in the near future, an official release stated.

During the two-day study tour, the minister visited the NDDB and the Zakariyapur dairy cooperative society, the organic manure producing units and other installations of the NDDB in Anand, and the CALF laboratory, which is engaged in detection of adulteration and toxicity in food and beverages, especially in dairy products.

Taki also visited the IDMC unit (one of the best dairy machinery manufacturing units of the country), the popular Amul dairy processing factory, the non-dairy processing unit of Amul in Mogar, and the Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation’s office.