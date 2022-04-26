ICAR regional director visits Basar

BASAR, 25 Apr: Umiam (Meghalaya)-based ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region’s Director Dr VK Mishra visited the ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district, along with its KVKs, from 22-25 April.

During his visit, he inaugurated the CC road and the piggery and the dairy units of the centre, and inspected the research farm in Gori and the KVK instructions farm in Bam.

Dr Mishra also visited the TSP adopted villages Sago, Sadi and Soi, where he urged the farmers to sincerely utilise the resources provided by the ICAR.

Assam lemon saplings, vermicompost, pig feed, bio-pesticides, COC and ginger rhizomes were distributed among the villagers in his presence.