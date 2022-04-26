MLA seeks CUET centre in Pasighat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 25 Apr: Local MLA Kaling Moyong has written to the education minister for setting up a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) centre here in East Siang district.

“Pasighat being an educational hub of eastern and central parts of the state, where thousands of students from different parts of the state are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses, deserves a CUET centre,” Moyong said.

The MLA requested the minister to approve establishment of a CUET centre here for the convenience of a large number of students of the region.