‘Introduction of 3rd languages a boon’

Orientation prog for 3rd language teachers gets underway

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Additional Education Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa said that introduction of third languages in the schools would be a boon for the students as the students understand the most when concepts are explained in their own mother tongues.

Ngowa, however, said that English and Hindi languages should not be ignored as almost all the competitive examinations are conducted in these two languages.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the orientation programme for the first batch of third language teachers at the SCERT here on Monday.

The first batch training for the teachers of the Nyishi language for Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle and the Itanagar Capital Region will conclude on 29 April, SCERT Deputy Director DY Ringu stated in a release.

Besides Nyishi, orientation programmes will also be held for the teachers of Galo, Tagin, Wancho, Tangsa, Idu, Kaman and Taraon languages in batches till 29 May.

Lecturer Mudang Omo said that the introduction of local languages/scripts as third language in the schools of the state was a long-felt demand of all the tribes of the state. Responding to the demand, the state government has introduced the local languages/scripts as third languages in the schools for Class 6 to 8.

Omo added: “Language of a particular tribe varies from village to village or district to district, and as such, occasionally, two different terms exist for the same thing, for the same tribe residing in two different districts. We should celebrate this diversity and help the students develop their vocabulary.”

The third language books for the eight languages/scripts have been developed by the apex bodies of the respective tribes – the Nyishi Elite Society, the Galo Welfare Society, the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society, the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi, the Tagin Cultural Society, the Tribal Welfare & Development Society (Changlang), and the Wancho Literary Mission, in collaboration with the SCERT, Itanagar.

The books were released by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on 5 September, 2021.

Prof Nabam Nakha Hina, Dr Nabam Tata, Tar Choya and Taku Stephen Tayu are the resource persons for the Nyishi language orientation programme.