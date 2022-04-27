Gender inequality still exists in Arunachal despite best efforts: APCSW

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APCSW) Member-Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini said that gender inequality still exists in Arunachal Pradesh, despite the government’s and the commission’s best efforts to reduce it.

She said that equal opportunities are not being enjoyed by the women in many fields.

“Women constitute half the population of Arunachal Pradesh and, despite APSCW’s and state government’s efforts to reduce the inequalities, the unfair treatments meted out to the women and the girl children have not reduced as desired,” she said at the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on leadership development for the newly inducted members of the commission at the Administration Training Institute (ATI) here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of the workshop, she said that the basic objective is to orient the members to the constitutional provisions and functioning of the commission.

ATI Director Pate Marik advised the members to “keep updating their knowledge on constitutional provisions and functioning of the commission.”

Stating that the functioning of the commission is quasi-judicial in nature, Marik said that “the members have to possess fair knowledge of judicial matters too for the sake of fair judgment.”

APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, APSSB Joint Secretary Mamta Riba, Law Officer Millo Dinsung, FAO Tanyang Tatung, advocate Tayum Son, SP John Pada, Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya, CDPO Dorjee Khandu Thungon, and APWWS president Gumri Ringu are the resource persons.

The workshop is being organised by the APSCW in collaboration with the ATI and the women & child development department.