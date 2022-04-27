NHPC provides ambulances to Kamle dist

KOLAPTUKAR, 26 Apr: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) handed over two ambulances to Kamle district on Monday, under the corporation’s CSR-SD initiative.

The ambulances were flagged off by Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, in the presence of Subansiri Lower HEP Executive Director Vipin Gupta, Kamle SP Taru Gusar, Dollungmukh SDO Elizabeth Dupak, Kamle DMO Dr Nani Rika, and others.

One of the ambulances will be put into use in Dollungmukh circle, and the other will be used in district headquarters Raga.