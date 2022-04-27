NCC cadets distribute items at children’s home

ROING, 26 Apr: The NCC cadets of the Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday visited Nani Maria Children’s Home in the district as part of the NCC’s social service and community development programme.

The cadets interacted with the children and distributed basic stationery items such as schoolbags, notebooks and pencils, along with other items like umbrellas, shoes and socks.

The programme ended with a tree plantation drive carried out by the cadets.