15 karatekas leave for Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Fifteen karate players and four officials from Arunachal Pradesh representing various universities left here for Karnataka to participate in the Khelo India University Games, 2022 scheduled to be held at Bengaluru from 28 April to 3 May.

‘The karatekas are Doni Neri, Agung Paffa, Kyabo Liyang, Lokam Maya (all from Himalayan University), Mesom Singhi (LPU), Abab Sangdo, Yana Bagang (Arunodaya University), Samem Romat, Sanjay Gamnu, Yame Gyadi, Yaki Dignum, Karsang Yanga, Reyum Haji, Rajesh Flago and Laa Tara (All from Rajiv Gandhi University),’ Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA) president Likha Tara said.

Rakesh Gamnu, Tachi Bagang, Prakash Limbu and Tatung Raju are the coaches.

A ceremony was held at AKA headquarters at Naharlagun on Wednesday to see off the team for the games.

Besides Tara, AKA general secretary Tai Hipik, AKA technical chairman SD Sharma and AKA senior vice president Bulang Marik also attended the programme and wished them all the best.