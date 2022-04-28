Road map prepared for smooth functioning of indigenous affairs dept

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council (APIAC) in its first meeting on Wednesday prepared a road map for smooth functioning of indigenous affairs department.

Attending the meeting held under the chairmanship of the minister for indigenous affairs Taba Tedir, all the 12 members of APIAC have dwelt in length about the issues relating to indigenous faith believers of the state and prepared a road map for smooth functioning of indigenous affairs department.

The members also put forth their suggestions as to how indigenous faith, culture and tradition could be preserved and practiced.

Earlier, secretary of indigenous affairs department A.K Singh briefed about the activities undertaken by the department till date.

Director of indigenous affairs Sokhep Kri also spoke.