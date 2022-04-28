Kisan Melas organized under Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Apr: The KVK, Pasighat organized a ‘Krishi Mela’ under the ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari (KBPH) campaign here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The campaign is being organized throughout the country as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 25 to 30.

The main objective of the programme is to introduce the rural farmers with modern agriculture technologies and natural farming systems.

Under the campaign, the KVKs in association with the agriculture department/institutions will organize a one-day Kisan Mela during that period.

The programme was inaugurated by CHF dean prof. BN Hazarika in presence of College of Agriculture dean Dr. AK Tripathi, ATMA project director Dr. D Barman and others.

Over 200 farmers from different parts of the district participated in the campaign.

A Kishan Mela was also organized at Kanubari on Tuesday, by the KVK Longding under the KBPH campaign wherein a total of 87 farmers of the Kanubari and Lawnu blocks including representatives of different SHGs participated and displayed their produces.

KVK Longding in-charge head A. Kirankumar Singh highlighted in details about the varieties of millets, oilseeds and biofortified crops and requested the participants in the Mela to take part in the re-promotion of millet cultivation in the lower belts of Longding district.

During farmers-scientists interaction session on ‘Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati,” Kanubari MLA -cum-advisor to agriculture minister G. D Wangsu apprised the gathering regarding ‘the plantation of 200 numbers of papaya varieties including (red lady variety) in his own area taking a great interest in the field of agriculture and horticulture.’

The KVK, Upper Subansiri, in collaboration of ATMA PD, department of agriculture also organized a Kisan Mela under the KBPH campaign at Maro in Upper Subansiri district on 26 April.

The Kisan Mela was inaugurated by Maro CO Namchoom and GPC T.Bage.

110 Farmers participated in the mela.

The ICAR-KVK, Anjaw organized Kisan Mela in association with agriculture department and ArSRLM.