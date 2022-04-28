Sol Dodum on indefinite hunger strike to press for his demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Claiming that the state government is yet to fulfill his charter of demands, activist Sol Dodum has begun an indefinite hunger strike at Tennis Court here since Tuesday evening.

Sol has been demanding for clean drinking water at Seppa township in East Kameng district, restoration of road and institution of SIC to inquire against EE PHE & WS Seppa Division alleging him of practicing corruption and immediate transfer of deputy commissioner and EE PHE from the district.

Earlier, the state government had assured Sol Dodum that clean drinking water will be supplied to Seppa township within this month and the partially damaged road will be restored soon.

However, the state government stated that institution of SIC against EE PHE Seppa would be possible only if fact finding committee found incriminating evidences against the executive engineer. The government did not comment on Sol Dodum’s demand to transfer EE PHE and the DC.

The East Kameng district deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Monday, constituted a five member committee to resolve water crisis in Seppa township.

The committee is headed by DC Abhishek himself as chairman, local MLA Tapuk Taku, Zilla Parishad chairperson Doba Lamnio and president of All Seppa Town Colonies Welfare Association as members and district planning officer as member secretary respectively.

The committee has been given the task to ensure the public health engineering department Seppa division completes the laying of pipes for connecting the intake point of Kuchi Nallah with the reservoir as per the provisions of Section 8 of The Arunachal Pradesh Water Supply Act 2015.

Sol had earlier vowed to continue his peaceful protest until the government fulfills his demands.