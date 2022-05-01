Boxers assure of good medal haul at NE Regional Sports Week

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The state’s boxers have assured of a good medal haul at the North East Regional Sports Meet, currently underway in Imphal, Manipur, after seven out of the 16 pugilists entered into the finals on Saturday.

The pugilists who have entered the finals are Heli Tana Tara (48 kg), Taw Pakba (63 kg), Karling Venia (66 kg) Marge Gara (70 kg) and Gyamar Taba (75 kg) in the men’s category, and Tagru Aper (46 kg) and Gora Yalung (50 kg) in the women’s category.

Tara, who beat his opponent from Manipur by unanimous decision, will be up against Lalmuankima of Mizoram in the final.

Pakba, Venia, Gara and Taba won their respective bouts in split decisions. While Pakba, Venia and Gara beat their respective opponents Vanlalhriatkima, Malsawmkima and Fanai from Mizoram, Taba defeated Ruokuavoto of Nagaland.

Both Aper and Yalung also won their respective bouts against Assam’s Priyanka Borah and Saraswati Boro via split decision.

The boxers who lost in the semifinal bouts are Yangwok Hodang, Huri John, Guruk Pardung and Fenia Paffa in the men’s section, and Yaro Maying, Minu Cheda, Tadar Meku, Yanyang Pullung and Tarh Paya in the women’s section. They will be awarded a bronze medal each.

Maying lost by split decision (3-2) to Archana Thapa of Nagaland; Cheda (52 kg) lost to M Rosemary Chanu of Manipur; Meku (54 kg) lost to Ruthe L of Mizoram; Pullung (57 kg) lost to HA Devi of Manipur, and Paya (66 kg) lost to Mc Vankimmawii of Mizoram.

In table tennis, Neelam Dilli and Debolina Das entered into the quarterfinals in the women’s doubles event after defeating their opponents from Mizoram 3-1.

In mixed doubles, Sumesh Rinwa and Debolina Das won their pre-quarterfinal match against Manipur 3-2.

In men’s doubles, Arunachal made an early exit after losing to Manipur and Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinal round.

In badminton, Dolma Tamang beat Lalngaihsangi of Mizoram 21-9, 21-14, while in men’s singles, Laa Robin beat Malsawmsanga of Mizoram 23-21, 21-7 in the round of 16.

Arunachal lost 0-4 to Assam in women’s football, informed chef de mission Nada Apa.