Fake cosmetic products seized, 3 shopkeepers arrested

ZIRO, 2 May: A police team seized spurious cosmetic items worth Rs 2 lakhs during raids conducted on a few shops dealing in cosmetic items in Hapoli market in Lower Subansiri district on 30 April.

The team, led by DSPs Tasi Darang and Ojing Lego and Ziro Police Station OC Tadu John, arrested three shopkeepers for selling fake Lakme cosmetic products of the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

The raids were conducted after receiving a complaint from the HUL that some shopkeepers were selling fake cosmetic products, using the Lakme brand name.

The accused shopkeepers of Friends Cosmetics Shop, KK Bags and Cosmetics Shop, and Shoppee Gift Shop have been remanded in police custody for further investigation.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Ziro police station under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and Section 420 of the IPC.