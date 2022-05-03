Garud becomes India’s first weightlifter to win gold at IWF Jr World C’ship

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Harshada Sharad Garud became India’s first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championship in Heraklion, Greece, on Monday.

She lifted 70 kgs in snatch and 83 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 153 kgs to claim the yellow metal and also to become the new world champion in the 45 kg bodyweight category on the opening day of the championship, informed Indian team manager Abraham K Techi.

The 70 kg effort in snatch earned Garud a top-of-the-podium finish, while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey’s Bektas Cansu (85 kg), who took the silver medal with a total lift of 150 kgs (65 kgs + 85 kgs).

Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze. She lifted 149 kgs (67 kgs + 82 kgs) in the non-Olympic category.

The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel, finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148 kgs (67 kgs + 81 kgs).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and world championships. But just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics.

Apart from Garud and Patel, other weightlifters competing in the championship are Madhavan Thirumurugan, Muna Nayak, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Martina Devi Maibam, Shrabani Das and Rithika Venkatesan.

The event will be held till 10 May.