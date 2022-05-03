Gov inspects JGG Law College

JOTE, 2 May: Governor BD Mishra visited the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC) here in Papum Pare district on Monday and reviewed the academic and infrastructure progress of the lone government law institute of the state.

Saying that “there must be a master plan for the whole campus and infrastructure must come up according to a master plan,” the governor stressed on provision of amenities, including hostels and water and electricity supply in the college “for the maximum strength of students and faculty in the next five to 10 years.”

On the issue of demolition of 80 metres of the college’s boundary wall for widening the state highway by the PWD, the governor said that he found the requirement germane, and asked the PWD to “reconstruct the boundary wall at the new site.”

In respect of shortage of water supply to the college, Mishra suggested that, “on account of high water table in the campus, deep tube wells for the full water demand of the college should be made and improvement of the river water supply should be developed as a standby arrangement.”

On the issue of fencing for the girls’ hostel, Mishra suggested that “a new girls’ hostel must be planned with around 175 rooms in the master plan, with a proper boundary wall around it.”

“Similarly, vehicle and scooter parking areas must be developed as part of the master layout plan of the college,” he added.

Regarding additional students’ bus, he suggested that the requirement be outsourced to the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services.

The governor, along with JGGLC Principal Dr G George, Papum Pare DC Minga Sherpa, and SP Neelam Niga also visited the construction sites for the college’s hostels and staff quarters. (Raj Bhavan)