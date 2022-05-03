Workshop on handicrafts and ‘Galo ennam’ held

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 2 May: The Lower Dibang Valley district unit of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) organised a workshop on local handicrafts making and Galo ennam (modified Roman script) here last Saturday.

The workshop was attended by 72 participants.

GWS district president Toi Riba highlighted the importance of local handicrafts and Galo ennam. He appealed to all the participants to learn handicrafts and the script, while assistant general secretary Ikar Lollen highlighted the “motto of the programme, ‘Abo gv yeku-yera motvm nam vm mobv quru laju’,” meaning ‘to protect, preserve and promote the art of handicrafts developed by our ancestors.’

Kirken Angu, Bomli Kamduk, Gonya Boje, Mimar Sora, Tummar Sora, Nyato Nyorak, Marli Rina, Gummin Geyi and Nyamo Riba were the resource persons of the workshop, which included handicrafts

making, namely, Koak Agnam/Barpo Bonam, Igin Poa Ponam, Paape Ponam, Igin Ayen Panam, Hey panam, Tvpv/tvp pvpur ponam, Pwtwr-pexap ponam, Huka Ponam, and Gallo Ennam.