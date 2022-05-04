Karate teams from state’s varsities win medals in Khelo India inter-varsity c’ship

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, 3 May: The men’s and women’s karate teams from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here won medals in the Khelo India Inter-University Karate Championship, held at Jain University, Bangalore, Karnataka, from 23 April to 3 May.

Yame Gyadi won the gold medal in the -55 kg category in individual kumite, while Sanjay Gamnu won the bronze medal, and Yaki Dignium also won the bronze medal in the -68 kg individual kumite.

The women’s kumite team, comprising Karsang Yanga, Yaki Dignium and Reyum Haji, won the bronze medal.

The RGU teams were led by Dr Tadang Minu (manager) and Prakash Limbu (coach).

Around 4,000 athletes from more than 158 universities participated in the championship.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha congratulated the team and reiterated RGU’s commitment “in uplift of games and sports.” Registrar Dr NT Rikam also congratulated the team.

The karatekas of the Himalayan University (HU) won one silver and two bronze medals.

Kyabo Liyang won the silver in the below 50 kg individual kumite (fight), while Agung Pafa and Lokam Maya won a bronze medal each in the men’s +84 kg and the females’ below 61 kg individual kumite.

Abab Sangdo and Yana Bagang, representing Arundaya University (AU), bagged a bronze medal each in the male kata and the female’s below 50 kg individual kumite, respectively.

Mesom Singhi, representing Lovely Professional University (LPU), won the female’s individual kata gold, informed the Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA).

AKA president Likha Tara and its general secretary Tai Hipik congratulated all the medal winners.