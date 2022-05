SAGALEE, 4 May: Former chief minister and local MLA Nabam Tuki on Tuesday inaugurated a sub-treasury office at mini secretariat here in Papum Pare district in the presence ADC Audil Toko.

“With the inauguration of the sub-treasury office, a long-pending demand of the public of Sagalee area has been fulfilled,” Tuki said after inaugurating the office. (DIPRO)