DNGC NSS unit represents Arunachal at National Integration Camp

ITANAGAR, 4 May: Five NSS volunteers of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) represented Arunachal Pradesh at the 7-day National Integration Camp (NIC), which was held at Assam University, Silchar from 26 April to 2 May.

The event was organized as a cultural exchange programme to spread the message of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.’ The youth were encouraged to be self-reliant, independent and skilled in realizing their civic and national responsibilities.

During the camp, the NSS volunteers displayed the state’s

colorful culture and tradition to the people of other states. The event included yoga class, touring, rock climbing etc.

The camp was organized by the regional directorate of NSS, Guwahati under the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Over 200 participants and programme officials from the north-eastern states, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal attended the event.

The NSS volunteers, who participated in the camp, were Tamang Tok, Nanung Peje, Tagu Murtem, Pinky Yaabe and Oziil Mugli. The team was led by assistant professor Botem Moyong, who also is the programme officer of the DNGC’s NSS unit.

Earlier, while seeing off the team, principal of the college Dr. MQ Khan asserted that the NSS unit of DNGC is one of the best units in whole of Northeast India. Dr. Khan encouraged the students to take part in co-curricular activities for overall development.