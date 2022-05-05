NSCN (IM) holds ‘interactive sessions’ with student leaders of TCL region ahead of AAPSU election

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The NSCN (IM) on 3 May invited the student leaders of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) to their general headquarters at camp Hebron in Nagaland. The invitation letters were sent to the presidents of All Tirap District Students’ Union, All Changlang District Students’ Union and All Longding District Students’ Union.

“The central authorities of the Naga army wish to interact with the student leaders of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The esteemed leaders of the student communities of this area are hereby invited to an interactive session at General headquarters, Naga army (Hebron) on 3rd May of 2022,” the invitation read.

The talks assume significance as the election to the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) is going to be held this month. The AAPSU is the apex student body of the state. The district students’ union (DSU) plays an important role in deciding the outcome of the election result.

The exact details of the meeting remain unknown. However, a senior official believes that issues related to the AAPSU election were discussed in the meeting.

“Senior officials of NSCN (IM) along with the representatives of three DSUs were present in the meeting. The IM leaders made it clear that anyone who opposes issues raised by them should not be supported,” the official added.

The AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said the union is aware of the invitation and will look into it.

“We are yet to speak to the leaders of three DSUs. Once they are back we will speak to them and try to know the reason for inviting them to talks,” said Tobom Dai.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer talking to this daily, said “such kind of meetings regularly take place and much should not be made out of it.” “This kind of meeting took place in the past too. India is a democratic country and anyone can meet anybody unless they are doing some anti-social activities,” said the police official.