Arunachal holds immense potential in sports: Guv

YUPIA, 8 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh holds immense potential in sports.

Attending the final match of the maiden Inter-Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) Football Tournament, organised by the Indian Air Force’ (IAF) Eastern Air Command at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday, the governor said that such initiatives by the IAF have helped unlock potential and fostered values like resilience, leadership, and camaraderie.

“This tournament is a shining example of nation-building through sport, discipline, and inspiration,” he said.

The governor also noted that events like these ignite patriotic spirit and may inspire young minds to consider careers in the Indian armed forces.

Applauding the IAF for its commendable initiative, the governor said the tournament was more than a sporting competition. “It was a platform for meaningful engagement with the youths living around the ALGs across the state.” He said that involving young people in constructive activities like football promotes discipline, teamwork, and a sense of purpose. “It helps in identifying hidden sporting talents from remote corners of the state and offers them a path to shine at higher levels,” he said.

In a spirited contest that showcased talent and teamwork, the ALG Pasighat team emerged victorious, defeating the ALG Aalo team 4-2 to lift the inaugural Inter-ALG Football Trophy.

Along with the coveted trophy, the winners also received cash awards. The governor presented the champion and runners-up trophies, and congratulated both teams for their outstanding performance and sportsmanship.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, along with senior IAF officials of the command, was present at the event.

The atmosphere was electrifying, with students from various schools cheering enthusiastically. A band display by the students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli, added a vibrant touch to the grand finale.

The tournament saw the participation of eight teams, comprising IAF personnel and local players representing the ALGs of Tawang, Ziro, Mechukha, Aalo, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong, and Vijaynagar.

The tournament commenced on 24 June and brought together communities, fostered unity, and celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship among the participants. (Raj Bhavan)