DC asked to resolve bottlenecks in transmission line installation

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Urban Development Minister Balo Raja advised Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Sweta Nagarkoti to take steps to resolve the prevailing bottlenecks/obstructions in the execution of the 132 kv transmission line under the comprehensive scheme for the stretch in between Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district and Palin in KraDaadi district.

During a meeting at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday, the minister urged the DC to “do away with the present resentments and disputes of the affected people, particularly of Talo area, in close coordination with the local MLA

and other stakeholders, within a week’s time.”

The meeting was attended by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, Power Secretary RK Sharma, Transmission Chief Engineer TK Tara, Nagarkoti, Lower Subansiri DC Oli Perme, and PGCIL CGM (i/c) Pradeep Kumar, among other officials.

The PGCIL was asked to ensure early implementation of erection of towers and other allied works of the system wherever there is no dispute or any specific injunction from the court.

Raja, who is also the MLA of Palin constituency, underscored the need for early completion of the stretch in question, as power substation and other allied tower networks have already been completed for the remaining portion in Kra Daadi district. “Due to the non-completion of the above stretch, the desired goal of evacuation and supply of uninterrupted quality grid power to the district could not be made so far,” he said.

MLA Tatung assured to sort out the disputes and resentments through proper dialogues with the stakeholders in the quickest possible way in the interest of the two districts and the state.