Tedir calls for more research on lesser-known freedom fighters

NAHARLAGUN, 4 May: Minister for education and cultural affairs Taba Tedir urged the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration committee to carry out more research and documentation on unsung heroes of Indian freedom struggle.

He said that freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh has only been identified from the state, so far.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the North East Festival 2022 organized by art and culture department as part of AKAM, Tedir said that under ‘Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar’ project, the rural economy will be revitalized by identifying and documenting the cultural heritage and potential of the villages.

Stating that the state has been advised to create virtual museums for each selected village, he asked the committee to work in collaboration with the department of Panchayati Raj.

“Currently, Arunachal Pradesh is ranked 19th in the country in the celebration of AKAM,” Tedir said. He, however, said that the state’s ranking could have been higher if the celebration reports were uploaded on AKAM’s web portal regularly on time.

He hoped that the state will be ranked in the top 10 in the coming days.

Tedir also highlighted areas where the committee needs to work on, first being the celebration of International Yoga Day on 21 June, which will be celebrated at 75 iconic sites across the state. Next, he said, is ‘Har Ghar Jhanda,’ a campaign to encourage hoisting the national flag at each house from 9-16 August 2022 this year. Tedir said that border areas of the state will be prioritized for this purpose.

Explaining about the ‘Swatantra Swar,’ Tedir said ‘it will contain the literature banned by the British Raj. The poems and prose, thus collected, shall be recited and uploaded in the portal.”

Highlighting the objectives of the AKAM, education commissioner Padmini Singla said, “Celebrating the past and nurturing the future is the underlying theme behind AKAM.”(DIPRO)